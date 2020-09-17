Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $45.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.11% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “DSM N V ADR is involved in the Chemicals Industry. Their main focus is on base materials, performance materials, materials processing, base chemicals and fine chemicals and coating resins. They are also involved in the exploration and development of oil and natural gas deposits in the North Sea, as well as the licensing of chemical technology and know-how; in addition the company produces ingredients for bakery products. DSM is a world market leader in a number of products, including caprolactam, melamine and EPDM synthetic rubber. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Main First Bank upgraded Koninklijke DSM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS RDSMY opened at $40.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.09. Koninklijke DSM has a 52 week low of $22.86 and a 52 week high of $40.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.33, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.15 and its 200 day moving average is $33.26.

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter. Koninklijke DSM had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 6.97%. Equities research analysts forecast that Koninklijke DSM will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Koninklijke DSM Company Profile

Koninklijke DSM N.V., a science-based company, engages in nutrition, health, and materials businesses in the Netherlands, North America, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Switzerland, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally.. The company operates through Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center segments.

