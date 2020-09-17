ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ROYMY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ROYMY. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.50.

ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR stock opened at $6.22 on Tuesday. ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR has a one year low of $2.99 and a one year high of $6.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.25. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.84.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an universal postal service provider in the United Kingdom, the United States, and other European countries. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. The company also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters; and designs and produces stamps and philatelic items, as well as offers media and marketing mail services.

