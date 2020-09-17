Westrock (NYSE:WRK) PT Raised to $41.00 at Bank of America

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Bank of America from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.79% from the stock’s previous close.

WRK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Westrock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Westrock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Westrock in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Westrock from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Westrock in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.55.

Shares of Westrock stock opened at $36.35 on Tuesday. Westrock has a 52-week low of $21.50 and a 52-week high of $44.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.49 and a 200 day moving average of $28.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.51.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.32. Westrock had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Westrock will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in Westrock by 112.8% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in Westrock by 1,351.9% in the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Westrock in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Westrock by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Westrock in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

About Westrock

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

