H & M Hennes & Mauritz (STO:HM.B) PT Set at SEK 133 by UBS Group

H & M Hennes & Mauritz (STO:HM.B) has been given a SEK 133 target price by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley set a SEK 90 price target on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a SEK 121 price target on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a SEK 115 price target on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a SEK 190 target price on H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a SEK 150 price target on H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of SEK 147.83.

Get H & M Hennes & Mauritz alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is SEK 144.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is SEK 159.12. H & M Hennes & Mauritz has a 52-week low of SEK 129.22 and a 52-week high of SEK 245.80.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB is a Sweden-based company active in the clothing industry. It operates under such brand names, as H&M, H&M Home, COS, Monki, Weekday, Cheap Monday and & Other Stories. It is engaged in the design, manufacture and marketing of clothing items and related accessories. The Company’s product range comprises clothing, including underwear and sportswear, for men, women, children and teenagers, as well as cosmetic products, accessories, footwear and home textiles.

Recommended Story: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for H & M Hennes & Mauritz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H & M Hennes & Mauritz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.