BofA Securities Upgrades The Western Union (NYSE:WU) to Buy

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) was upgraded by stock analysts at BofA Securities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $26.00 price objective on the credit services provider’s stock. BofA Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 16.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on WU. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of The Western Union in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of The Western Union in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Northland Securities raised The Western Union from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised The Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on The Western Union from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.16.

WU opened at $22.39 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.37. The Western Union has a twelve month low of $17.39 and a twelve month high of $28.44. The firm has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.85.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 1,029.12% and a net margin of 12.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Western Union will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in The Western Union in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,288,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in The Western Union by 1.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,100,127 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $23,785,000 after purchasing an additional 12,404 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Western Union in the second quarter worth $749,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in The Western Union by 23.8% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 241,831 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,228,000 after purchasing an additional 46,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The Western Union by 89.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,133,312 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $24,225,000 after purchasing an additional 533,911 shares in the last quarter.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

