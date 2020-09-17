Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Outperform Rating for G4S/ADR (OTCMKTS:GFSZY)

G4S/ADR (OTCMKTS:GFSZY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

GFSZY has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine lowered G4S/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of G4S/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of G4S/ADR in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of G4S/ADR in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered G4S/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Shares of GFSZY opened at $11.75 on Tuesday. G4S/ADR has a 52-week low of $4.29 and a 52-week high of $14.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.50 and its 200-day moving average is $7.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.98, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.50.

G4S plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides security and related services in Africa, the Americas, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers software tools, including evidence based risk assessment, incident management, and travel advisory systems, such as RISK360; and proprietary security systems comprising symmetry connect access control and visitor management systems.

