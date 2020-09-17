Main First Bank Upgrades HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR (OTCMKTS:HDELY) to Buy

HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR (OTCMKTS:HDELY) was upgraded by Main First Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on HDELY. ValuEngine downgraded HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR in a report on Friday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Get HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR alerts:

OTCMKTS HDELY opened at $13.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR has a twelve month low of $6.24 and a twelve month high of $15.28. The company has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.23 and its 200 day moving average is $10.49.

HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR (OTCMKTS:HDELY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The construction company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company offers cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also provides natural stone aggregates, comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.