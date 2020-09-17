Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Societe Generale (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) to Sell

Societe Generale (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SOCIETE GENL FR Group is the sixth largest bank in the euro zone. Its business mix is structured around three core businesses: Retail Banking, Asset Management and Private Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking. The Group is implementing a sustainable growth policy based on the selective development of its products and services, a client-focused culture of innovation in its different markets, and sustained organic growth coupled with acquisitions. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Societe Generale presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS SCGLY opened at $3.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. Societe Generale has a 52 week low of $2.47 and a 52 week high of $7.15.

Societe Generale (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). Societe Generale had a positive return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 0.31%. The business had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Societe Generale will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Societe Generale

Société Générale Société anonyme provides financial services in Europe and internationally. Its primary businesses include French retail banking; international retail banking, insurance, and financial services; and global banking and investor solutions. The company offers retail banking services to individual customers, professionals, and businesses and non-profit clients under the Societe Generale, Crédit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands; and international retail banking and consumer credit services to individual and corporate customers in Europe, Russia, the Mediterranean Basin, and Sub-Saharan Africa.

