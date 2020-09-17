Scotiabank Increases SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) Price Target to $32.00

SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Scotiabank from $30.50 to $32.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 61.20% from the company’s current price.

PWCDF has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Desjardins upgraded shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

Shares of PWCDF stock opened at $19.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.35. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 12-month low of $12.06 and a 12-month high of $26.75.

Power Corporation of Canada operates as diversified international management and holding company with interests in the financial services, sustainable and renewable energy, asset management, and other business sectors in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and Pargesa segments.

