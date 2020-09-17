H & M Hennes & Mauritz (STO:HM.B) Given a SEK 180 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

H & M Hennes & Mauritz (STO:HM.B) has been assigned a SEK 180 price target by equities researchers at Barclays in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a SEK 140 price target on H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a SEK 130 target price on H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a SEK 90 price target on H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a SEK 140 price objective on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group set a SEK 133 price objective on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. H & M Hennes & Mauritz has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of SEK 147.83.

Get H & M Hennes & Mauritz alerts:

H & M Hennes & Mauritz has a twelve month low of SEK 129.22 and a twelve month high of SEK 245.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of SEK 144.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of SEK 159.12.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB is a Sweden-based company active in the clothing industry. It operates under such brand names, as H&M, H&M Home, COS, Monki, Weekday, Cheap Monday and & Other Stories. It is engaged in the design, manufacture and marketing of clothing items and related accessories. The Company’s product range comprises clothing, including underwear and sportswear, for men, women, children and teenagers, as well as cosmetic products, accessories, footwear and home textiles.

Featured Story: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for H & M Hennes & Mauritz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H & M Hennes & Mauritz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.