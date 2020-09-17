Canaccord Genuity Initiates Coverage on Medicine Mind (OTCMKTS:MMEDF)

Posted by on Sep 17th, 2020

Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Medicine Mind (OTCMKTS:MMEDF) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

MMEDF stock opened at $0.34 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.35. Medicine Mind has a 12 month low of $0.08 and a 12 month high of $1.00.

About Medicine Mind

Mind Medicine, Inc, a neuro-pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and deploys psychedelic inspired medicines to improve health and wellness, and alleviate suffering. The company focuses on the development of 18-methoxycoronaridine, an alpha-3-beta-4 nicotinic receptor antagonist that modulates excessive dopamine fluctuations in the mesolimbic system of the brain for treating various forms of addiction.

