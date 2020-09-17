Rockhopper Exploration (OTCMKTS:RCKHF) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity

Rockhopper Exploration (OTCMKTS:RCKHF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS RCKHF opened at $0.09 on Tuesday. Rockhopper Exploration has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $0.28.

Rockhopper Exploration Company Profile

Rockhopper Exploration plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in the United Kingdom. It engages in the exploration, appraisal, and exploitation of its oil and gas acreage primarily in the North Falkland Basin and the Greater Mediterranean region.

