FY2020 EPS Estimates for Redfin Corp (NASDAQ:RDFN) Increased by Analyst

Redfin Corp (NASDAQ:RDFN) – Analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Redfin in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, September 14th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Khan now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.40) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.41). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Redfin’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.63 EPS.

Get Redfin alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Redfin from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Redfin from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Redfin from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDFN opened at $51.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of -70.21 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.31 and its 200 day moving average is $31.74. Redfin has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $55.43. The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $213.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.78 million. Redfin had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a negative return on equity of 20.93%.

In other news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 119,250 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.32, for a total transaction of $5,285,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,149.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total transaction of $120,930.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,356.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 280,630 shares of company stock worth $12,479,704 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Redfin during the first quarter worth about $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Redfin by 1,772.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,014 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Redfin by 368.0% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,981 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Redfin during the second quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Redfin during the second quarter worth about $202,000. 89.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells residential properties.

See Also: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.