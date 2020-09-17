Truist Securiti Weighs in on First Financial Bankshares Inc’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FFIN)

First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for First Financial Bankshares in a research note issued on Monday, September 14th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.30. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for First Financial Bankshares’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.12. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 37.70%. The firm had revenue of $129.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.90 million.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on FFIN. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Financial Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. TheStreet upgraded First Financial Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIN opened at $29.51 on Tuesday. First Financial Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $20.70 and a fifty-two week high of $36.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.56. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 0.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is 42.98%.

In related news, Director Johnny Trotter acquired 2,000 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.33 per share, for a total transaction of $58,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 852,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,991,565.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael B. Denny acquired 1,000 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.73 per share, with a total value of $30,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,130 shares in the company, valued at $126,914.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 3,504 shares of company stock valued at $104,619. Insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in First Financial Bankshares by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 21,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in First Financial Bankshares by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 445,724 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,877,000 after purchasing an additional 31,697 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in First Financial Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $619,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,051,849 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,388,000 after acquiring an additional 54,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in First Financial Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $503,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.19% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services primarily in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

