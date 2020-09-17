Financial Comparison: BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM) & Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR)

BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM) and Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BioSig Technologies and Cutera’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioSig Technologies N/A N/A -$34.06 million N/A N/A Cutera $181.71 million 1.89 -$12.35 million ($0.88) -22.16

Cutera has higher revenue and earnings than BioSig Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares BioSig Technologies and Cutera’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioSig Technologies N/A -269.49% -237.72% Cutera -18.22% -64.84% -26.36%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

19.7% of BioSig Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.9% of Cutera shares are held by institutional investors. 19.5% of BioSig Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of Cutera shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for BioSig Technologies and Cutera, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioSig Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Cutera 0 1 3 0 2.75

BioSig Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 9.09%. Cutera has a consensus target price of $22.67, suggesting a potential upside of 16.24%. Given Cutera’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cutera is more favorable than BioSig Technologies.

Volatility & Risk

BioSig Technologies has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cutera has a beta of 1.58, indicating that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cutera beats BioSig Technologies on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

BioSig Technologies Company Profile

BioSig Technologies, Inc., a development stage medical device company, engages in developing a proprietary biomedical signal processing technology platform to extract information from physiologic signals. Its product is PURE (Precise Uninterrupted Real-time evaluation of Electrograms) EP System, a surface electrocardiogram and intracardiac multichannel recording and analysis system that acquires, processes, and displays electrocardiogram and electrograms required during electrophysiology studies and catheter ablation procedures. It is also developing a library of software tools that are designed to be configured to fit the needs of electrophysiologists in various settings and for arrhythmia treatments. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Cutera Company Profile

Cutera, Inc., a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and other energy based aesthetics systems worldwide. The company offers enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions; excel HR platform, a hair removal solution for various skin types; and truSculpt, a high-powered radio frequency platform designed for deep tissue heating. It also provides excel V, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform; xeo platform, a multi-application platform on which a customer purchases hand piece applications for the removal of unwanted hair, treatment of vascular lesions, and skin revitalization by treating discoloration, fine lines, and laxity; Juliet, a laser system for vaginal health; and Secret RF, a fractional radio frequency microneedling device for skin revitalization. In addition, the company offers GenesisPlus, CoolGlide, myQ, enlighten SR, and truSculpt iD products. Further, it provides pulsed light hand pieces for the treatment of discoloration, hair removal, and vascular treatments; Pearl and Pearl Fractional hand pieces; and post-warranty services through extended service contracts or direct billing, as well as offers Titan hand piece refills and marketing brochures through the Internet. The company markets and sells its products through direct sales force to plastic surgeons, dermatologists, gynecologists, family practitioners, primary care physicians, physicians performing aesthetic treatments in non-medical offices, and other qualified practitioners, as well as for physicians offering aesthetic treatments in non-medical offices. Cutera, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.

