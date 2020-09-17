Comparing HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) and Lemonade (NYSE:LMND)

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) and Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares HCI Group and Lemonade’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HCI Group $242.47 million 1.72 $26.58 million $2.57 20.28 Lemonade N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

HCI Group has higher revenue and earnings than Lemonade.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for HCI Group and Lemonade, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HCI Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Lemonade 1 4 1 0 2.00

HCI Group currently has a consensus price target of $55.00, suggesting a potential upside of 5.55%. Lemonade has a consensus price target of $86.00, suggesting a potential upside of 76.77%. Given Lemonade’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Lemonade is more favorable than HCI Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

61.3% of HCI Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.1% of HCI Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares HCI Group and Lemonade’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HCI Group 8.27% 11.99% 2.61% Lemonade N/A N/A N/A

Summary

HCI Group beats Lemonade on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HCI Group

HCI Group, Inc. engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners insurance, flood insurance, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants, as well as offers reinsurance programs. The company also owns and operates one full-service restaurant, two marinas, three retail shopping centers, one office building, and one vacant shopping center for investment purposes. In addition, it designs and develops Web-based applications and products for mobile devices. The company was formerly known as Homeowners Choice, Inc. and changed its name to HCI Group, Inc. in May 2013. HCI Group, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

About Lemonade

There is no company description available for Lemonade Inc.

