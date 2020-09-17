JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Anglo American (LON:AAL) Price Target to GBX 2,400

Anglo American (LON:AAL) had its price target cut by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,750 ($35.93) to GBX 2,400 ($31.36) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the mining company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on AAL. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Anglo American to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,475 ($19.27) to GBX 2,200 ($28.75) in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a GBX 1,900 ($24.83) price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,550 ($33.32) to GBX 2,750 ($35.93) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Anglo American presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,984.67 ($25.93).

Shares of LON:AAL opened at GBX 1,983.20 ($25.91) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.03 billion and a PE ratio of 11.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.43. Anglo American has a twelve month low of GBX 1,018.20 ($13.30) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,266 ($29.61). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,887.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,682.73.

In other news, insider Nonkululeko Nyembezi acquired 127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,840 ($24.04) per share, with a total value of £2,336.80 ($3,053.44). Insiders acquired a total of 150 shares of company stock worth $277,859 over the last three months.

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

