Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) PT Raised to GBX 1,650

Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) had its target price increased by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,400 ($18.29) to GBX 1,650 ($21.56) in a report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 37.52% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on OCDO. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Ocado Group from GBX 932 ($12.18) to GBX 1,088 ($14.22) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,230 ($29.14) price objective on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ocado Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,699.42 ($22.21).

LON:OCDO opened at GBX 2,641 ($34.51) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,315.86 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,871.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.14. The company has a market cap of $19.76 billion and a P/E ratio of -153.55. Ocado Group has a twelve month low of GBX 994.01 ($12.99) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,582 ($33.74).

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Solutions. It sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com hypermarket through three specialty destination sites, including Fetch, a pet store; Sizzle, a kitchen and dining store; and Fabled, a premium beauty store.

