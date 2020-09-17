Glencore (LON:GLEN) Price Target Raised to GBX 210 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Glencore (LON:GLEN) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 210 ($2.74) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the natural resources company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.02% from the stock’s current price.

GLEN has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Glencore from GBX 230 ($3.01) to GBX 220 ($2.87) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 240 ($3.14) price objective on shares of Glencore in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Glencore from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 180 ($2.35) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Glencore in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 220 ($2.87) price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Glencore to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 240 ($3.14) in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Glencore presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 228.75 ($2.99).

LON GLEN opened at GBX 185.80 ($2.43) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.32. Glencore has a twelve month low of GBX 109.76 ($1.43) and a twelve month high of GBX 264.12 ($3.45). The company has a market cap of $24.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 174.76 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 160.76.

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, energy products, and agricultural products. It operates in three segments: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in smelting, refining, mining, processing, and storing zinc, copper, lead, alumina, aluminum, ferroalloys, nickel, cobalt, and iron ore.

