$112.69 Million in Sales Expected for Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) will post sales of $112.69 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Accel Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $125.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $100.37 million. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Accel Entertainment will report full-year sales of $339.29 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $317.17 million to $361.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $543.79 million, with estimates ranging from $527.48 million to $560.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Accel Entertainment.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.23 million.

Separately, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Accel Entertainment from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Accel Entertainment stock opened at $14.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -26.37 and a beta of 1.28. Accel Entertainment has a 1-year low of $5.22 and a 1-year high of $15.11.

Accel Entertainment Company Profile

Accel Entertainment, Inc engages in distributed gaming operations in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of video gaming terminals, slot machines, and redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain ATM functionality, as well as other amusement devices, such as jukeboxes, dartboards, pool tables, pinball machines, and other related entertainment equipment in authorized non- casino locations comprising restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

