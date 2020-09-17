Zacks: Brokerages Expect Evofem Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:EVFM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.73 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Evofem Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:EVFM) to post sales of $1.73 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Evofem Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $500,000.00 to $2.95 million. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evofem Biosciences will report full-year sales of $8.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.10 million to $16.31 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $59.70 million, with estimates ranging from $34.88 million to $88.93 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Evofem Biosciences.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.54).

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EVFM shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Evofem Biosciences in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Evofem Biosciences in a research report on Sunday, May 31st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Evofem Biosciences from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Evofem Biosciences from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Evofem Biosciences in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Evofem Biosciences has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Evofem Biosciences stock opened at $2.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $181.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 0.28. Evofem Biosciences has a 12 month low of $2.03 and a 12 month high of $7.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.05.

In other news, CEO Saundra L. Pelletier sold 122,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.26, for a total transaction of $399,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVFM. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 48.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Evofem Biosciences during the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in Evofem Biosciences during the second quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.45% of the company’s stock.

Evofem Biosciences Company Profile

Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes women's sexual and reproductive health products. Its lead product candidate is Amphora, a non-hormonal woman-controlled vaginal gel, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the prevention of pregnancy; and in Phase 2b trial for the prevention of chlamydia and gonorrhea in women.

