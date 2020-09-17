Federal Home Loan Mortgage (OTCMKTS:FMCC) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.93

Posted by on Sep 17th, 2020

Shares of Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp (OTCMKTS:FMCC) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.93 and traded as low as $1.93. Federal Home Loan Mortgage shares last traded at $1.94, with a volume of 2,289,890 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Nomura raised their price objective on Federal Home Loan Mortgage from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. B. Riley raised Federal Home Loan Mortgage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Odeon Capital Group raised Federal Home Loan Mortgage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.25 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Federal Home Loan Mortgage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Nomura Instinet raised their target price on Federal Home Loan Mortgage from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Federal Home Loan Mortgage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.50.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.64 and a beta of 2.20.

Federal Home Loan Mortgage (OTCMKTS:FMCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Federal Home Loan Mortgage had a negative return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Federal Home Loan Mortgage (OTCMKTS:FMCC)

Freddie Mac operates in the secondary mortgage market in the United States. The company purchases residential mortgage loans originated by lenders, as well as invests in mortgage loans and mortgage-related securities. It operates in three segments: Single-family Guarantee, Multifamily, and Capital Markets.

