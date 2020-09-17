Federal Home Loan Mortgage (OTCMKTS:FMCC) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.93

Shares of Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp (OTCMKTS:FMCC) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.93 and traded as low as $1.93. Federal Home Loan Mortgage shares last traded at $1.94, with a volume of 2,289,890 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Nomura raised their price objective on Federal Home Loan Mortgage from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. B. Riley raised Federal Home Loan Mortgage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Odeon Capital Group raised Federal Home Loan Mortgage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.25 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Federal Home Loan Mortgage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Nomura Instinet raised their target price on Federal Home Loan Mortgage from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Federal Home Loan Mortgage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.50.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.64 and a beta of 2.20.

Federal Home Loan Mortgage (OTCMKTS:FMCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Federal Home Loan Mortgage had a negative return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Freddie Mac operates in the secondary mortgage market in the United States. The company purchases residential mortgage loans originated by lenders, as well as invests in mortgage loans and mortgage-related securities. It operates in three segments: Single-family Guarantee, Multifamily, and Capital Markets.

