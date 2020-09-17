Polydex Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:POLXF) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.94

Posted by on Sep 17th, 2020

Polydex Pharmaceuticals Ltd (OTCMKTS:POLXF)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.94 and traded as low as $0.87. Polydex Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.91, with a volume of 2,030 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of $3.12 million, a PE ratio of 30.26 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.78.

Polydex Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:POLXF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 15th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Polydex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 1.89%. The company had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter.

Polydex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (OTCMKTS:POLXF)

Polydex Pharmaceuticals Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures bulk pharmaceutical intermediates for the veterinary pharmaceutical industry worldwide. It also develops, manufactures, and markets biotechnology-based products for the human pharmaceutical market. The company primarily offers dextran and derivative products, including Iron Dextran, a derivative of dextran that is injected into pigs at birth as a treatment for anemia; and dextran sulphate, a specialty chemical derivative of dextran used in biotechnology applications and the pharmaceutical industry.

