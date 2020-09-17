UrtheCast (OTCMKTS:LFDEF) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.06

UrtheCast Corp (OTCMKTS:LFDEF)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.06 and traded as low as $0.05. UrtheCast shares last traded at $0.05, with a volume of 39,800 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.06.

About UrtheCast (OTCMKTS:LFDEF)

UrtheCast Corp., a technology company, provides information-rich products and services to geospatial and geoanalytics markets. The company operates Earth observation sensors in space, including two satellites, Deimos-1 and Deimos-2, to produce imagery data distributed directly to partners and customers.

