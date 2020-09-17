Analysts Expect Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.62 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) will announce $10.62 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Progressive’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $10.14 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $11.08 billion. Progressive reported sales of $9.47 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Progressive will report full year sales of $41.66 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $41.18 billion to $42.09 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $46.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $45.20 billion to $46.91 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Progressive.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.10. Progressive had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 29.04%. The company had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Progressive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Progressive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Progressive from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Progressive from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Progressive from $90.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.25.

In other Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.85, for a total value of $1,287,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 317,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,242,437.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 2,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total transaction of $252,527.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,433 shares in the company, valued at $5,321,125.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,549 shares of company stock worth $3,420,458 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 99.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 165,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,255,000 after acquiring an additional 82,433 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 172,311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,802,000 after acquiring an additional 19,797 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 149,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,991,000 after acquiring an additional 46,967 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,745,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Progressive stock opened at $95.08 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Progressive has a 1-year low of $62.18 and a 1-year high of $96.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Progressive’s payout ratio is presently 5.95%.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

