Plant Health Care (LON:PHC) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $8.20

Shares of Plant Health Care plc (LON:PHC) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.20 and traded as low as $7.87. Plant Health Care shares last traded at $8.43, with a volume of 246,853 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of $21.23 million and a PE ratio of -4.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 9.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 8.20. The company has a current ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62.

Plant Health Care Company Profile (LON:PHC)

Plant Health Care plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides agricultural biological products and technology solutions in the Americas, Mexico, and internationally. It offers products to enhance the health, vigor, and yield of field crops, such as corn, soybeans, cotton, and rice, as well as specialty crops, including fruits and vegetables.

See Also: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Plant Health Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plant Health Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.