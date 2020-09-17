Zacks: Brokerages Expect Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $195.96 Million

Equities research analysts expect Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) to announce $195.96 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Patterson-UTI Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $188.00 million to $204.00 million. Patterson-UTI Energy reported sales of $598.45 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 67.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy will report full-year sales of $1.09 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $972.38 million, with estimates ranging from $897.30 million to $1.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Patterson-UTI Energy.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $250.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.35 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 52.19% and a negative return on equity of 12.67%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PTEN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Sunday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $2.40 to $2.75 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.70.

Shares of NASDAQ PTEN opened at $3.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $654.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.54. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 52-week low of $1.61 and a 52-week high of $11.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is -8.08%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Fruth Investment Management purchased a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Connable Office Inc. boosted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 16,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 5,811 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

