$310.80 Million in Sales Expected for F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB) will report sales of $310.80 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for F.N.B.’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $302.07 million and the highest is $325.82 million. F.N.B. reported sales of $309.80 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 15th.

On average, analysts expect that F.N.B. will report full year sales of $1.25 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.27 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow F.N.B..

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $305.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.20 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 21.82%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Shares of NYSE FNB opened at $7.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. F.N.B. has a 52-week low of $5.05 and a 52-week high of $12.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.68%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in F.N.B. by 73.7% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 67,173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 28,500 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in F.N.B. by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 54,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $461,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 692,576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,194,000 after buying an additional 6,080 shares in the last quarter. 72.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

