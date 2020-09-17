$122.51 Million in Sales Expected for Stratasys Ltd (NASDAQ:SSYS) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Stratasys Ltd (NASDAQ:SSYS) will post sales of $122.51 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Stratasys’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $125.76 million and the lowest is $119.26 million. Stratasys reported sales of $157.46 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Stratasys will report full year sales of $505.71 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $503.03 million to $508.38 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $548.23 million, with estimates ranging from $539.72 million to $556.73 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Stratasys.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.07. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $117.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Stratasys’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Stratasys from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Stratasys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Stratasys from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Stratasys from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

SSYS stock opened at $14.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Stratasys has a 52-week low of $12.18 and a 52-week high of $24.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.93. The company has a market capitalization of $784.50 million, a PE ratio of -13.22 and a beta of 1.53.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Stratasys during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Stratasys by 110.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Stratasys during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Stratasys during the 2nd quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in Stratasys during the 2nd quarter worth $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.64% of the company’s stock.

About Stratasys

Stratasys Ltd. provides 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions for individuals, businesses, and enterprises. Its 3D printing systems utilize its fused deposition modeling (FDM) and inkjet-based PolyJet technologies to enable the production of prototypes, tools used for production, and manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files or other 3D content.

