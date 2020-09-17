$328.35 Million in Sales Expected for Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) to announce sales of $328.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Titan Machinery’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $322.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $334.00 million. Titan Machinery reported sales of $360.94 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Titan Machinery will report full year sales of $1.28 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.28 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.36 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Titan Machinery.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $303.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.93 million. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 5.86% and a net margin of 1.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TITN. Zacks Investment Research raised Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Titan Machinery during the 2nd quarter worth $159,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Titan Machinery by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 124,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Titan Machinery by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 39,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 11,657 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Titan Machinery by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 180,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after buying an additional 26,630 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. 76.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TITN stock opened at $13.22 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.48 and its 200-day moving average is $10.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $297.89 million, a P/E ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 1.95. Titan Machinery has a twelve month low of $6.96 and a twelve month high of $18.17.

About Titan Machinery

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

