Barrington Research Reiterates “Hold” Rating for AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC)

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Barrington Research in a research note issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

AMC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush raised their price target on AMC Entertainment from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. B. Riley raised their target price on AMC Entertainment from $4.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group cut AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research decreased their target price on AMC Entertainment to $3.50 in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their target price on AMC Entertainment from $5.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.29.

Shares of AMC opened at $5.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $629.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. AMC Entertainment has a one year low of $1.95 and a one year high of $11.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.41 and its 200-day moving average is $4.55.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($5.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.00) by ($1.44). The business had revenue of $18.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.96 million. AMC Entertainment had a negative net margin of 75.33% and a negative return on equity of 28.65%. Analysts forecast that AMC Entertainment will post -14.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in AMC Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AMC Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in AMC Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.36% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, operated, or had interests in 637 theatres with a total of 8,114 screens in the United States; and 369 theatres and 2,977 screens in European markets.

