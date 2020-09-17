Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Coverage Initiated at UBS Group

Equities researchers at UBS Group began coverage on shares of Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set a “sell” rating and a $91.00 price target on the electronics maker’s stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 14.86% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Acuity Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Acuity Brands in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Acuity Brands from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Acuity Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.30.

Shares of AYI stock opened at $106.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.13. Acuity Brands has a twelve month low of $67.46 and a twelve month high of $143.55. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.72. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The firm had revenue of $776.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $746.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Acuity Brands will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Acuity Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Acuity Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Acuity Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, XTX Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

