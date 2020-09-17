H. Lundbeck A/S- (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) Raised to “Neutral” at Goldman Sachs Group

H. Lundbeck A/S- (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) was upgraded by investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

HLUYY has been the topic of several other research reports. AlphaValue downgraded H. Lundbeck A/S- to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised H. Lundbeck A/S- from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S- in a report on Friday, August 14th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S- in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S- in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

OTCMKTS HLUYY opened at $34.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.80. H. Lundbeck A/S- has a twelve month low of $25.68 and a twelve month high of $44.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.42 and its 200 day moving average is $35.07.

H. Lundbeck A/S- Company Profile

H. Lundbeck A/S engages in the research, development, production, and sale of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's principal products include Abilify Maintena for schizophrenia; Brintellix/Trintellix to treat depression; Northera for treating symptomatic neurogenic orthostatic hypotension; Onfi for Lennox-Gastaut syndrome; and Rexulti to treat depression/schizophrenia.

