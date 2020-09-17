Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) to “Buy”

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $16.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $13.50. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 31.90% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of Veeco Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veeco Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments in a report on Friday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Veeco Instruments has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.83.

Shares of Veeco Instruments stock opened at $12.13 on Tuesday. Veeco Instruments has a 52-week low of $7.42 and a 52-week high of $19.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.55 and a 200 day moving average of $11.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $601.88 million, a P/E ratio of -10.83 and a beta of 1.20.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. Veeco Instruments had a negative net margin of 12.58% and a positive return on equity of 2.66%. The company had revenue of $98.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Veeco Instruments will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 46,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,435 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 180,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 13,349 shares during the period. 93.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Veeco Instruments

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. It offers metal organic chemical vapor deposition systems; packaging lithography equipment; precision surface processing systems; laser annealing systems; ion beam deposition and etch systems; molecular beam epitaxy systems; 3D wafer inspection systems; and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems.

