Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Coverage Initiated at Loop Capital

Research analysts at Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.28% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on DT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dynatrace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Dynatrace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Dynatrace from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Dynatrace from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.94.

Shares of NYSE DT opened at $39.11 on Tuesday. Dynatrace has a one year low of $17.05 and a one year high of $48.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion and a PE ratio of -28.76.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. Dynatrace had a negative return on equity of 8.02% and a negative net margin of 61.51%. The company had revenue of $155.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dynatrace will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total transaction of $318,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,863,564. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.34, for a total value of $2,273,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,414,360 shares in the company, valued at $58,469,642.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,131,211 shares of company stock worth $905,210,326 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Dynatrace by 159.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Dynatrace by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Dynatrace by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 9,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dynatrace by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dynatrace during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It offers Dynatrace, a platform for running an enterprise cloud. The company's products include AppMon, Classic Real User Monitoring, Network Application Monitoring, and Synthetic Classic. Its platform allows its customers to modernize and automate IT operations, develop and release software, and enhance user experiences.

