Wedbush Initiates Coverage on Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Equities research analysts at Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.52% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Overstock.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $66.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Friday, September 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Monday, August 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BofA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Friday, September 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Overstock.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.25.

Shares of Overstock.com stock opened at $74.48 on Tuesday. Overstock.com has a 52-week low of $2.53 and a 52-week high of $128.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.12 and a beta of 4.44.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.96. Overstock.com had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 21.29%. The business had revenue of $783.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.69) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 109.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Overstock.com will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Overstock.com news, insider Krista Jean Mathews sold 860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.56, for a total value of $107,121.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,861.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Joel Weight sold 435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.91, for a total transaction of $49,985.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,764 shares of company stock worth $830,082 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 12.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Overstock.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 23.8% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,157 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of Overstock.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Overstock.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 61.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States and internationally. It operates through Retail and tZERO segments. The company offers furniture; and home décor, including rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen items, and other related products. It also operates Worldstock Fair Trade, a store that provides handcrafted products; Pet Adoptions, a free service and portal to display pets available for adoption; and Overstock Hotels, a portal that enables customers to search and book properties within its Website.

