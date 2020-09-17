Loop Capital Initiates Coverage on Alteryx (NYSE:AYX)

Analysts at Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.39% from the stock’s previous close.

AYX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $164.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $192.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.53.

Shares of Alteryx stock opened at $108.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of -252.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 26.74 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89. Alteryx has a 1 year low of $75.17 and a 1 year high of $185.75.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.16. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a positive return on equity of 3.48%. The business had revenue of $96.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Alteryx will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 5,784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.19, for a total transaction of $938,106.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dean Stoecker sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.09, for a total transaction of $5,162,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 139,488 shares of company stock valued at $18,968,678. Company insiders own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alteryx by 36.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alteryx by 17.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Alteryx by 11.4% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 113,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,585,000 after purchasing an additional 11,582 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Alteryx by 120.0% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Alteryx by 85.3% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 55,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,134,000 after purchasing an additional 25,600 shares during the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, and citizen data scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

