Cactus (NYSE:WHD) Now Covered by Scotiabank

Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Cactus (NYSE:WHD) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “sector perform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.23% from the stock’s previous close.

WHD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cactus from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Cactus from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Cactus from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised Cactus from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.92.

Shares of WHD opened at $20.71 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.87 and a 200 day moving average of $19.00. Cactus has a fifty-two week low of $8.16 and a fifty-two week high of $35.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a current ratio of 7.09.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.09. Cactus had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $66.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 60.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Cactus will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WHD. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cactus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,577,000. Arosa Capital Management LP lifted its position in Cactus by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP now owns 1,005,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,669,000 after buying an additional 441,293 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Cactus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,252,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Cactus by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,855,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,270,000 after buying an additional 380,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Cactus by 402.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 292,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,389,000 after buying an additional 233,984 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

Cactus Company Profile

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It also provides field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment, as well as repair services for equipment that it sells or rents.

