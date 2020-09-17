Loop Capital Initiates Coverage on Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.07% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Datadog from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Datadog from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Datadog in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Datadog from $65.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Datadog currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.73.

NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $89.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.74, a quick ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Datadog has a 12-month low of $27.55 and a 12-month high of $98.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.11 billion and a P/E ratio of -4,469.00.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. Datadog had a return on equity of 0.75% and a net margin of 0.73%. The firm had revenue of $140.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 68.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Datadog will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Ventures Vi (Jersey) Lp Index sold 50,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total transaction of $4,196,651.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 384,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total value of $34,693,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 117,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,588,758.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,293,312 shares of company stock valued at $200,945,289 over the last three months. 26.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Datadog during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,179,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Datadog during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,973,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Datadog during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,395,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Datadog by 587.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Datadog by 562.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 692,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,224,000 after purchasing an additional 588,106 shares in the last quarter. 42.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. Its SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

