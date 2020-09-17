Truist Raises Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Price Target to $115.00

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Truist from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.81% from the company’s current price.

TPX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tempur Sealy International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

Shares of NYSE:TPX opened at $90.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.12. Tempur Sealy International has a 52 week low of $22.00 and a 52 week high of $100.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.04.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.67. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 88.49%. The company had revenue of $665.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPX. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,798,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 160.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 772,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,745,000 after acquiring an additional 475,416 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,230,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,772,000 after acquiring an additional 359,240 shares during the period. Think Investments LP purchased a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $21,384,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,201,000. 95.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

