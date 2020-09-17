NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) PT Raised to $293.00

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from $286.00 to $293.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.51% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NEE. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded NextEra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. UBS Group cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $296.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Argus raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.63.

Shares of NEE stock opened at $280.35 on Tuesday. NextEra Energy has a 52 week low of $174.80 and a 52 week high of $299.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $281.33 and a 200-day moving average of $252.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $137.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.20.

Shares of NextEra Energy are going to split on Tuesday, October 27th. The 4-1 split was announced on Monday, September 14th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, October 26th.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 18.71%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.35 EPS. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO James L. Robo sold 41,466 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.59, for a total transaction of $11,469,080.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 172 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $49,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,366 shares in the company, valued at $2,426,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,331 shares of company stock worth $14,782,720 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,999,000. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 103,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,768,000 after acquiring an additional 19,222 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Advisor OS LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $573,000. 75.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

