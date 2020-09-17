CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) Price Target Cut to $8.50

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) had its target price dropped by Citigroup from $11.00 to $8.50 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.96% from the stock’s current price.
CTMX has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.70.
Shares of NASDAQ:CTMX opened at $7.33 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. CytomX Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $15.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.04. The company has a market cap of $338.59 million, a PE ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 0.60.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 3.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 195,231 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 6,584 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 18.8% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 208,925 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 33,069 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 2.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 720,968 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,530,000 after purchasing an additional 18,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile
CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops a novel class of investigational antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. Its product candidates in clinical stage include CX-072, a Probody therapeutic targeting programmed cell death ligand 1 immuno-oncology target; CX-2009, a Probody drug conjugate (PDC) against CD166 novel drug target; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug; CX-2029, a PDC targeting CD71; and CX-188, a Probody therapeutic targeting PD-1 anti-cancer target.
