CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) Price Target Cut to $8.50

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) had its target price dropped by Citigroup from $11.00 to $8.50 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.96% from the stock’s current price.

CTMX has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTMX opened at $7.33 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. CytomX Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $15.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.04. The company has a market cap of $338.59 million, a PE ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 0.60.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.68). CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 73.51% and a negative return on equity of 95.68%. The business had revenue of $16.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.40 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that CytomX Therapeutics will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 3.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 195,231 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 6,584 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 18.8% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 208,925 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 33,069 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 2.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 720,968 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,530,000 after purchasing an additional 18,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops a novel class of investigational antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. Its product candidates in clinical stage include CX-072, a Probody therapeutic targeting programmed cell death ligand 1 immuno-oncology target; CX-2009, a Probody drug conjugate (PDC) against CD166 novel drug target; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug; CX-2029, a PDC targeting CD71; and CX-188, a Probody therapeutic targeting PD-1 anti-cancer target.

