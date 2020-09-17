Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) PT Raised to $4.00

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at JMP Securities from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. JMP Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 25.79% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen started coverage on Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Marinus Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.83.

NASDAQ MRNS opened at $3.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $388.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 2.00. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $4.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.89 and its 200-day moving average is $2.13.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. Equities research analysts forecast that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $26,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 29,737.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 17,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $36,000. 74.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in three dose forms, including intravenous (IV), oral capsule, and oral liquid for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

