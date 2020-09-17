Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) PT Raised to $76.00

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Piper Sandler from $58.00 to $76.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.91% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SWAV. Oppenheimer started coverage on Shockwave Medical in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Shockwave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Shockwave Medical from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine cut Shockwave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Shockwave Medical from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Shockwave Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

NASDAQ SWAV opened at $69.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.59. The company has a quick ratio of 13.58, a current ratio of 14.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Shockwave Medical has a 52 week low of $22.01 and a 52 week high of $72.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.93 and a beta of 0.98.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.06. Shockwave Medical had a negative return on equity of 35.68% and a negative net margin of 126.34%. The firm had revenue of $10.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Shockwave Medical will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Antoine Papiernik sold 160,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total value of $9,695,389.20. Also, Director Colin Cahill sold 1,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total value of $100,851.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,594.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 883,031 shares of company stock valued at $49,884,900 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,067,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,042,000 after acquiring an additional 302,550 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,005,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,530,000 after acquiring an additional 727,621 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,002,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,880,000 after acquiring an additional 267,559 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,914,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,678,000 after acquiring an additional 489,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,516,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,303,000 after acquiring an additional 110,181 shares during the last quarter. 83.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

