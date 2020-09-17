Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDGF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on OCDGF. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Barclays lowered Ocado Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS OCDGF opened at $34.50 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.92. Ocado Group has a twelve month low of $12.83 and a twelve month high of $35.00.

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Solutions. It sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com hypermarket through three specialty destination sites, including Fetch, a pet store; Sizzle, a kitchen and dining store; and Fabled, a premium beauty store.

