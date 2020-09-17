Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Receives “Buy” Rating from Oppenheimer

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Oppenheimer in a research note issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $290.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.26% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BABA. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.99.

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $278.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $752.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $267.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. Alibaba Group has a 52-week low of $161.68 and a 52-week high of $299.00.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The specialty retailer reported $14.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $13.28. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The firm had revenue of $153.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $12.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Alibaba Group will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 22.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,139,029 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,285,287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,388,891 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 31.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,356,646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,569,998,000 after acquiring an additional 4,443,526 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 130.3% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,637,276 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,649,576,000 after acquiring an additional 4,321,711 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 32.0% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 16,916,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,648,788,000 after acquiring an additional 4,102,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 439.3% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,000,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,078,500,000 after acquiring an additional 4,072,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

