Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alamos is a Canadian-based intermediate gold producer with diversified production from three operating mines in North America. This includes the Young-Davidson mine in northern Ontario, Canada and the Mulatos and El Chanate mines in Sonora State, Mexico. “

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

AGI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Alamos Gold from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $8.25 price target on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Alamos Gold from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. TD Securities upped their price target on Alamos Gold from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Desjardins began coverage on Alamos Gold in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.50 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.44.

Shares of AGI stock opened at $9.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 70.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Alamos Gold has a 52-week low of $3.34 and a 52-week high of $11.58.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03. The business had revenue of $126.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.60 million. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 8.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Alamos Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 53.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

Further Reading: Trade Deficit

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alamos Gold (AGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.