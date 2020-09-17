Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by Barclays in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Peel Hunt downgraded Hochschild Mining to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

HCHDF stock opened at $3.15 on Tuesday. Hochschild Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $4.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, explores for, mines, processes, and sells silver and gold in the Americas. The company also offers doré and concentrates. It holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

