JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Underweight Rating for GLENCORE PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLNCY)

GLENCORE PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLNCY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Renaissance Capital raised shares of GLENCORE PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of GLENCORE PLC/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GLENCORE PLC/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of GLENCORE PLC/ADR from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of GLENCORE PLC/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. GLENCORE PLC/ADR has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS GLNCY opened at $4.76 on Tuesday. GLENCORE PLC/ADR has a 1-year low of $2.51 and a 1-year high of $6.66. The company has a market cap of $34.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.05.

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, energy products, and agricultural products. It operates in three segments: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in smelting, refining, mining, processing, and storing zinc, copper, lead, alumina, aluminum, ferroalloys, nickel, cobalt, and iron ore.

