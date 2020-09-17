Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) Rating Reiterated by Northland Securities

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Northland Securities in a research note issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $12.00 price target on the energy company’s stock. Northland Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 123.46% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded Exterran from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Exterran from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exterran from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Johnson Rice reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Exterran in a research note on Friday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.33.

Shares of Exterran stock opened at $5.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Exterran has a 1 year low of $3.24 and a 1 year high of $14.89. The company has a market capitalization of $177.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.44.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The energy company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.44. Exterran had a negative return on equity of 13.63% and a negative net margin of 14.61%. The firm had revenue of $171.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.15 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Exterran will post -2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Exterran during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exterran during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of Exterran during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exterran during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exterran during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Exterran

Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power solutions.

